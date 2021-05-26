Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 26

Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday boosted by IT and financial stocks as gains in Asian peers and continued decline in domestic COVID-19 cases also lifted the sentiment.

The Sensex ended 380 points higher at 51,017 while the Nifty rose 93 points to settle at 15,301. Heavyweights Infosys, HDFC, TCS, and Bajaj finance contributed the most to the indices.

Broader markets, meanwhile, were mixed for the day. While the midcap index was flat the smallcap index rose 0.7 percent.

Among sectors, the Nifty IT index jumped nearly 2 percent while Nifty Auto and Nifty Fin Services were up around half a percent each. FMCG and pharma sectors were also in the green. However, the metal index lost nearly 2 percent for the day.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Lux Industries: Lux Industries' share price surged 16 percent after the company's net profit more than doubled in the March quarter. The company reported a net profit of Rs 90.64 crore in Q4 on the back of healthy operational income. It had posted a profit of Rs 41.49 crore in the same period last year. The company's income from operations in the quarter under review grew 49 percent to Rs 601 crore as against Rs 404 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Godawari Power and Ispat: Shares of Godawari Power and Ispat were up 3.5 percent after the company reported a multifold jump in March quarter earnings driven by higher revenues. The company’s consolidated net profit in Q4FY21 jumped to Rs 304.01 crore from Rs 34.22 crore, while total income rose to Rs 1,263.67 crore from Rs 787.74 crore in the same period a year ago.

Indoco Remedies: Shares of Indco Remedies zoomed over 16 percent after its EBITDA jumped 63.7 percent YoY to Rs 54.6 crore in Q4 from Rs 33.3 crore in a year-ago quarter. The EBITDA margins also expanded 569 basis points YoY to 17.9 percent in Q4 on account of lower staff, travel & promotional spend partly offset by a decline in gross margin performance. Its revenue grew by 12 percent at Rs 305 crore, as against Rs 272 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Thermax: Energy solutions firm Thermax share price added 3.5 percent after the company's net profit more than doubled in the March quarter (Q4FY21). The company's consolidated net profit surged 174 percent to Rs 107 crore in Q4 as against Rs 39 crore in Q4FY20. The rise in profit is on the back of higher sales. Its consolidated operating revenue also rose 19 percent to Rs 1,575 crore as against Rs 1,323 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Total income rose to Rs 1,610.34 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,353.66 crore earlier.