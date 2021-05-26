Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 26 Updated : May 26, 2021 15:39:55 IST Lux Industries' share price surged 16 percent after the company's net profit more than doubled in the March quarter. Thermax share price added 3.5 percent after the company's net profit more than doubled in the March quarter (Q4FY21). The Sensex ended 380 points higher at 51,017 while the Nifty rose 93 points to settle at 15,301. Published : May 26, 2021 03:39 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply