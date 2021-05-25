Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 25 Updated : May 25, 2021 15:41:02 IST The Sensex ended 14 points lower at 50,673 while the Nifty rose 11 points to settle at 15,208. Shares of Everest Organics were locked in 20 percent upper circuit after the company announced a successful development of drug used for the treatment of Black Fungus. Shares of Barbeque Nation Hospitality surged 15 percent after the company's reported consolidated EBITDA more than doubled in Q4. Published : May 25, 2021 03:41 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply