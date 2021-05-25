Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 25

Indian indices ended flat on Tuesday as a rise in IT and FMCG space were capped by a decline in banking and financial stocks. Losses in heavyweights HDFC Bank, RIL and Axis Bank offset gains in Infosys, Asian Paints and TCS.

The Sensex ended 14 points lower at 50,673 while the Nifty rose 11 points to settle at 15,208. Broader markets, however, were flat but in the red for the day.

On the Nifty50 index, Asian Paints, Titan, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel and Britannia were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, Axis Bank, RIL and Coal India led the losses.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Amara Raja Batteries: The share price of Amara Raja Batteries declined over 6 percent after a bulk of equity shares changed hands at an average of Rs 749 per share on the NSE. The names of buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately. As per the exchange data, nearly 3 crore shares or 17 percent stake changed hands on the NSE. 3.38 crore shares, around 19 percent stake in the firm, changed hands on the NSE and the BSE combined.

Bal Pharma: The shares of Bal Pharma were locked in the 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 98.40 after the company announced the launch of Favipiravir formulation in the Indian market under the brand name BALflu. BALflu has the efficacy to clear the virus faster by 28.7 percent and is marketed at Rs 85 per tablet, Managing Director Shailesh Siroya said. BALflu (Favipiravir) is approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for the treatment of COVID-19 with a recommended dosage of 1800 mg on the first day followed by 800 mg from day 2 to 14.

Concor: The share price of Container Corporation of India (Concor) rallied over 6.5 percent after brokerages raised the target price on clarity regarding the land licensing fee (LLF) and positive management guidance. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 while its revenue was at Rs 1,956.69 crore. Analysts believe this clears a major uncertainty and the process for divestment can be smoother. Nomura maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 750 per share.

Panacea Biotec: Shares of Panacea Biotec were locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 406.10 on the BSE after the company along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), announced the launch of production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in India. “The first batch produced at the company’s facilities at Baddi will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center for quality control. Full-scale production of the vaccine is due to start this summer. Company’s facilities comply with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards and are prequalified by World Health Organization (WHO),” Panacea Biotec said in a press release.

Everest Organics: Shares of Everest Organics were locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 399.50 after the company announced a successful development of Posaconazole API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) used for the treatment of Black Fungus. Posaconazole is a triazole antifungal agent indicated for treating mucormycosis, popularly known as Black Fungus, as part of post-Covid complications. The company is in the advanced stage of commercializing the same, Everest Organics said in a press release.