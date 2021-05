The Indian equity benchmark indices ended Monday's volatile session higher led by gains in banking and financial stocks. The Sensex gained 111.42 points, or 0.22 percent to 50,651.90, while the Nifty closed at 15,197.70, up 22.40 points, or 0.15 percent.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 index jumped 1 percent and Nifty Midcap100 rallied 0.67 percent.

Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank rallied the most over 2 percent followed by realty, media, IT, and pharma indices, while metals and FMCG indices closed in the red.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

State Bank of India

The share price of State Bank of India (SBI) gained over 2 percent as brokerages maintained their bullish view on the stock after the lender posted strong March quarter earnings. Global brokerage CLSA said that the bank's Q4 numbers were strong, with just 22 bps of slippages and further net interest margin (NIM) improvement. The stock price jumped over 4 percent intraday.

Bharat Parenterals

The shares of Bharat Parenterals ended at the 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 406.20 apiece after the company received a license for manufacturing Favipiravir, used for COVID-19 treatment.

"The company has received the license and authorisation from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for the manufacturing and marketing of "Favipiravir Oral Suspension 100mg/ml" which will be used for the treatment of COVID-19 disease," Bharat Parenterals said in a regulatory filing.

Natco Pharma

The share price of Natco Pharma ended more than 9 percent higher after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the application of five companies including Natco to begin production of antifungal drug Amphotericin B liposomal injection, used for the treatment of Mucormycosis, also called 'Black Fungus'. During the day, the stock price rallied 20 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,188.95 apiece

Panacea Biotec

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) and Panacea Biotec, today announced the launch of production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus. The first batch produced at Panacea Biotec’s facilities at Baddi will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center for quality control. Full-scale production of the vaccine is due to start this summer. The company’s facilities comply with GMP standards and are prequalified by WHO.

The stock price of Panacea Biotec ended 4 percent higher.

Birlasoft

hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 312.