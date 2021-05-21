Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 21 Updated : May 21, 2021 15:39:51 IST The Sensex ended 975 points higher at 50,540 while the Nifty rose 269 points to settle at 15,175. JK Lakshmi Cement share price added 4.5 percent after the company reported a good set of numbers for the March quarter. Havells India share price fell over 4 percent even after a good set of numbers as global brokerage CLSA retained a sell call on the stock. Published : May 21, 2021 03:39 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply