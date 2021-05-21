Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 21

Indian indices ended around 2 percent higher on Friday, helped by a rebound in banking and financial stocks and as new coronavirus infections remained below the 300,000 mark for a fifth straight day. All sectors witnessed broad-based buying during the day adding to the rise.

The Sensex ended 975 points higher at 50,540 while the Nifty rose 269 points to settle at 15,175. Both indices ended the week over 3 percent higher.

On the Nifty50 index, the top 5 gainers were from the banking space. HDFC Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top gainers, up 3-5 percent while Grasim, Powergrid, IOC, Dr Reddy's, and Eicher Motors led the losses.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

JK Lakshmi Cement: JK Lakshmi Cement share price added 4.5 percent after the company reported a good set of numbers for the March quarter. The company's profit grew 61 percent YoY in Q4 to Rs 159.13 crore, on the back of higher volumes and of healthy operational performance. It had posted a profit of Rs 98.63 crore in the same quarter the previous year. For the fiscal year 2020-21, JK Lakshmi Cement's net profit climbed 66.49 percent to Rs 421.12 crore. It was Rs 252.94 crore in the previous year.

HPCL: The share price of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) jumped 3.75 percent after the company reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The state-run oil retailer posted a standalone net profit of Rs 3,018 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, registering a 28.2 percent sequential growth led by better-than-expected operating performance. The company's profit in the December 2020 quarter stood at Rs 2,345.6 crore.

SBI: State Bank of India shares rose 5 percent after the company posted an 80 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 6,450.7 crore in Q4. The profitability was largely supported by net interest income, other income, pre-provision operating profit and lower provisions, while the low base in the year-ago quarter due to higher provisions also boosted profitability.