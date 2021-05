Indian indices ended nearly a percent lower on Thursday dragged mainly by metals and banking stocks, as losses in Asian peers also weighed on the sentiment. China seeking stricter control of commodity markets to curb "unreasonable" increases in prices, sparking a broad-based correction globally.

The Sensex ended 338 points lower at 49,564 while the Nifty fell 124 points to settle at 14,906.

Broader markets, however, underperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices were flat but with negative bias.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The share price of Indiabulls Housing Finance soared 9 percent after the company's net profit jumped two-folds in the March quarter. The PAT surged 101 percent to Rs 276 crore in Q4 helped by stable asset quality. The lender had reported a profit after tax of Rs 137 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY20. Its net non-performing assets (NPAs) were also stable at 1.59 percent while provisions to loan book stood at 3.7 percent.

TCI Express: The share price of TCI Express surged 17 percent after the company reported stellar earnings for the March quarter. Its Q4 net profit more than doubled to Rs 42.6 crore on higher sales and cost controls as against Rs 19 crore in the year-ago period. The firm reported an 18.3 percent YoY rise in consolidated sales revenues in the quarter under review at Rs 282.86 crore versus Rs 239 crore in the same quarter last year.

Shakti Pumps: Shakti Pumps share price advanced over 13.5 percent after the company declared its Q4 results. The company reported quarterly net profit at Rs. 23.25 crore in March 2021 up 462.91 percent from Rs. 6.41 crore in March 2020. Its net sales came in at Rs 308.24 crore in March 2021 up 280.19 percent from Rs. 81.08 crore in March 2020. The company's EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.91 crore in March 2021 up 1596.79 percent from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2020.

HPL Electric & Power: HPL Electric & Power share price locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 51.45 per share after the company bagged two orders worth over Rs 372 crore. There were pending buy orders of 119,775 shares, with no sellers available. " has bagged two orders worth over Rs 372 crore for its switchgear, wires and other related accessories for housing projects in the state of Andhra Pradesh," the company said in the release.