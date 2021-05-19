Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 19

Indian indices ended lower on Wednesday after a two-day rally, pressured by financial, auto and metal stocks. The sentiment was also weighed as Asian peers slipped, with concerns over an uptick in US inflation keeping investors away from assets that have risen during the pandemic.

The Sensex ended 291 points lower at 49,902 while the Nifty fell 78 points to settle at 15,030. Broader Markets were mixed for the day with the midcap index down 0.13 percent and smallcap up 0.6 percent.

On the Nifty50 index, Coal India, Cipla, Sun Pharma, UPL and Nestle were the top gainers while Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, HDFC and JSW Steel led the losses.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Tata Motors: The share price of Tata Motors fell over 5 percent after the firm's March quarter results missed estimates. The firm reported a narrowed net loss of Rs 7,585 crore for the quarter ended March 31. A CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted a profit of Rs 2,721 crore for the quarter under review. The company's British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a pre-tax loss of 952 million pounds for the quarter owing to the 1.5 billion pounds of exceptional charges.

Adani Green Energy: Adani Green Energy rose nearly 4 percent after the company announced the acquisition of SoftBank-backed SB Energy in a $3.5 billion deal. Adani Green Energy said it signed share purchase agreements for the acquisition of 100 percent interest in SB Energy India from SBG and Bharti Group.

Brigade Enterprises: Shares of realty firm Brigade Enterprises advanced 4 percent after the company reported a sharp surge in March quarter net profit. The company's consolidated net profit in Q4FY21 rose to Rs 39.57 crore from Rs 2.68 crore, YoY. Total income during the quarter increased 27.39 percent to Rs 820.86 crore from Rs 644.34 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company achieved all-time high pre-sales of 1.66 million sq ft in Q4FY21 and 4.60 million sq ft in FY21. Real estate sales increased by 58 percent from Q4FY20 by sale value.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank fell over 3 percent after the lender's asset quality worsened in the March quarter. The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio rose from 0.97 percent last year to 7.1 percent in the quarter ended March 2021 which worried Street.