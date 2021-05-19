Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 19 Updated : May 19, 2021 15:46:56 IST The Sensex ended 291 points lower at 49,902 while the Nifty fell 78 points to settle at 15,030. Tata Motors fell over 5 percent after the firm's March quarter results missed estimates. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank fell over 3 percent after the lender's asset quality worsened in the March quarter. Published : May 19, 2021 03:46 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply