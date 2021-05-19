  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 19

Updated : May 19, 2021 15:46:56 IST

The Sensex ended 291 points lower at 49,902 while the Nifty fell 78 points to settle at 15,030.
Tata Motors fell over 5 percent after the firm's March quarter results missed estimates.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank fell over 3 percent after the lender's asset quality worsened in the March quarter.
Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 19
Published : May 19, 2021 03:46 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Google Photos to stop free unlimited storage from June 1: What you should do

Google Photos to stop free unlimited storage from June 1: What you should do

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announces Rs 1,250 crore COVID relief package

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announces Rs 1,250 crore COVID relief package

B.1.617 variant in Singapore: Key things to know about new COVID-19 strain affecting children

B.1.617 variant in Singapore: Key things to know about new COVID-19 strain affecting children

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement