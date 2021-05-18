Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 18

Indian indices ended higher for the second session on Tuesday boosted by auto stocks and financials, as the daily rise in domestic COVID cases stayed below the 300,000-mark for a second straight day.

The Sensex ended 612 points higher at 50,193 while the Nifty rose 185 points to settle at 15,108. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap index up 1.8 percent and smallcap index up 1.6 percent.

On the Nifty50 index, four of 5 stocks were from the auto space. M&M, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Titan, and Eicher Motors were the top gainers while Bharti Airtel, ITC, Coal India, Dr Reddy's, and Divi's Labs were the top losers.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Bharti Airtel: The share price of Bharti Airtel fell over 2 percent in an otherwise strong market after the telecom major's March quarter earnings missed analysts' expectations. The telco reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759 crore in Q4 as against a loss of Rs 5,237 crore in the same period a year ago. However, the profit was lower than CNBC-TV18's analysts' estimates of Rs 1,180 crore. The consolidated revenue increased 11.9 percent to Rs 25,747 crore during the reported quarter compared to Rs 23,019 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

Federal Bank: The share price of Federal Bank added over 3 percent after the lender reported strong earnings for the March quarter. The firm reported a near 59 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 478 crore for the quarter ended March as against Rs 301 crore in the same quarter of the fiscal year 2019-20. The profit was higher sequentially as well as it was Rs 404 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

Gland Pharma: The share price of Gland Pharma soared nearly 10 percent on Tuesday after the firm reported a good set of numbers for the March quarter. The pharma company reported a 34 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 260.4 crore for Q4 on account of robust sales. It had posted a net profit of Rs 194.8 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 887.7 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 635.2 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Adani Green: Shares of Adani Green Energy were locked in the 5 percent upper circuit band for the second straight day, at Rs 1,199.65 on the BSE on Tuesday, after a Bloomberg report suggested that the Adani Group Company is in advanced talks to acquire privately-held SB Energy Holdings Ltd. According to the report, the deal could value SB Energy, owned by SoftBank Group Corp. and Bharti Enterprises Ltd., at more than $650 million.