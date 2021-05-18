Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 18 Updated : May 18, 2021 15:40:10 IST The Sensex ended 612 points higher at 50,193 while the Nifty rose 185 points to settle at 15,108. Bharti Airtel fell over 2 percent after the telecom major's March quarter earnings missed analysts' expectations. Tata Motors were up 3 percent ahead of its January-March quarter (Q4FY21) earnings later today. Published : May 18, 2021 03:40 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply