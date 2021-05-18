  • SENSEX
Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 18

Updated : May 18, 2021 15:40:10 IST

The Sensex ended 612 points higher at 50,193 while the Nifty rose 185 points to settle at 15,108.
Bharti Airtel fell over 2 percent after the telecom major's March quarter earnings missed analysts' expectations.
Tata Motors were up 3 percent ahead of its January-March quarter (Q4FY21) earnings later today.
Published : May 18, 2021 03:40 PM IST

