  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 17

Updated : May 17, 2021 03:40:33 IST

The Sensex ended 848 points higher at 49,581 while the Nifty rose 245 points to settle at 14,923.
Balkrishna Industries surged nearly 10 percent after the company reported robust earnings for the March quarter.
Shares of HIL Ltd jumped over 13 percent after the company reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 17
Published : May 17, 2021 03:40 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

ONGC to procure 1 lakh oxygen concentrators

ONGC to procure 1 lakh oxygen concentrators

Colgate-Palmolive Q4 net profit jumps 54.1% to Rs 314.6 cr

Colgate-Palmolive Q4 net profit jumps 54.1% to Rs 314.6 cr

Moglix raises $120 million, joins unicorn club as valuation jumps to $1 billion

Moglix raises $120 million, joins unicorn club as valuation jumps to $1 billion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement