Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 17 Updated : May 17, 2021 03:40:33 IST The Sensex ended 848 points higher at 49,581 while the Nifty rose 245 points to settle at 14,923. Balkrishna Industries surged nearly 10 percent after the company reported robust earnings for the March quarter. Shares of HIL Ltd jumped over 13 percent after the company reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Published : May 17, 2021 03:40 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply