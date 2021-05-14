  • SENSEX
Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 14

The Sensex ended 42 points higher at 48,732 while the Nifty fell 19 points to settle at 14,678.
Asian Paints surged over 8 percent after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the March quarter.
UPL rallied over 7 percent after the company reported better-than-estimated earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
