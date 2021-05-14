Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 14 Updated : May 14, 2021 03:37:26 IST The Sensex ended 42 points higher at 48,732 while the Nifty fell 19 points to settle at 14,678. Asian Paints surged over 8 percent after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the March quarter. UPL rallied over 7 percent after the company reported better-than-estimated earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Published : May 14, 2021 03:37 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply