Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 12 Updated : May 12, 2021 03:37:50 IST The Sensex ended 471 points lower at 48,691 while the Nifty fell 154 points to settle at 14,696. Dishman Carbogen Amcis fell 13.5 percent after the firm reported a loss of Rs 135.02 crore for the March quarter. Vodafone Idea share price jumped 8.5 percent after the telco added subscribers in February for the first time since October 2019. Published : May 12, 2021 03:37 PM IST