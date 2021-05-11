  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 11

Updated : May 11, 2021 03:39:18 IST

The Sensex ended 340 points lower at 49,162 while the Nifty fell 91 points to settle at 14,851.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals shares were locked in a 10 percent upper circuit after the stock turned ex-split.
HFCL shares zoomed 7.5 percent after the company's net profit jumped 14-fold in the March quarter.
Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 11
Published : May 11, 2021 03:39 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Tata Steel looks at reducing debt by at least $1 billion in FY22

Tata Steel looks at reducing debt by at least $1 billion in FY22

Standout Brokerage Report: Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Bajaj Electricals; TP at Rs 1,479

Standout Brokerage Report: Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Bajaj Electricals; TP at Rs 1,479

Coronavirus news highlights: 1 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine dose lowers death risk by 80%, says report

Coronavirus news highlights: 1 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine dose lowers death risk by 80%, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement