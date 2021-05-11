Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 11 Updated : May 11, 2021 03:39:18 IST The Sensex ended 340 points lower at 49,162 while the Nifty fell 91 points to settle at 14,851. Alkyl Amines Chemicals shares were locked in a 10 percent upper circuit after the stock turned ex-split. HFCL shares zoomed 7.5 percent after the company's net profit jumped 14-fold in the March quarter. Published : May 11, 2021 03:39 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply