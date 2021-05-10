Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 10

Indian shares ended higher for a fourth straight session on Monday boosted by metal stocks on the back of strong commodity prices and as the mortgage lender, HDFC extended gains after better-than-expected quarterly results.

The Sensex ended 296 points higher at 49,502 while the Nifty rose 119 points to settle at 14,942. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap index up 1 percent and smallcap index up 1.6 percent.

All sectors were in the green for the day. Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma rose around 3 percent each while Nifty Auto was up 1.6 percent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Servcies also added around a percent each.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

HDFC: Shares of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC), the country's largest mortgage lender, rose over 1 percent after it reported a net profit of Rs 3,180 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, registering a growth of 8.68 percent over Rs 2,926 crore in the previous quarter. Net profit and NII were ahead of CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 2,816.1 crore and Rs 4,029 crore, respectively.

Vivimed Labs: The shares of Vivimed Labs were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 28.45 per share on Monday after the company received approval to manufacture Favipiravir tablet for COVID-19 treatment. The company announced the receipt of approval from the government to manufacture and market Favipiravir Tablet 200 mg and 400 mg under Vivimed’s own brand name “Favulous” across India. It is used for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, it said in a BSE filing. The company will work closely with various governments and medical community to ensure the availability of “Favulous” to patients across the country, the company further said.

CSB Bank: The share price of CSB Bank surged 5 percent after the lender posted its highest ever net profit in FY21. The bank recorded an all-time high net profit of Rs 218.40 crore in FY21 as against Rs 12.72 crore in FY20, an increase of 1,617 percent, it said in a regulatory filing. For the March quarter, the lender reported a net profit of Rs 42.89 crore as against a loss of Rs 59.70 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The lender informed that its asset quality improved as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 2.68 percent of the gross advances as of March 31, 2021, as against 3.54 percent in the year-ago period. In absolute value, the gross NPAs came in at Rs 393.49 crore versus Rs 409.43 crore a year ago.

DCB Bank: DCB Bank's share price gained over 2 percent after the bank declared better than expected March quarter results. The private lender reported a 13 percent increase in net profit to Rs 78 crore for the January-March quarter compared to that of Rs 69 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income of the bank during the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fell to Rs 971 crore from Rs 1,012 crore in the same quarter of 2019-20, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing. The income from interest as well as from investment fell during the reported quarter from a year ago.