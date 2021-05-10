  • SENSEX
Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 10

Updated : May 10, 2021 03:37:39 IST

The Sensex ended 296 points higher at 49,502 while the Nifty rose 119 points to settle at 14,942.
DCB Bank's share price gained over 2 percent after the bank declared better than expected March quarter results.
JSPL share price rose 2 percent after the company made prepayment to its term lenders.
Published : May 10, 2021 03:37 PM IST

