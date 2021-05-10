Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 10 Updated : May 10, 2021 03:37:39 IST The Sensex ended 296 points higher at 49,502 while the Nifty rose 119 points to settle at 14,942. DCB Bank's share price gained over 2 percent after the bank declared better than expected March quarter results. JSPL share price rose 2 percent after the company made prepayment to its term lenders. Published : May 10, 2021 03:37 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply