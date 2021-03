Indian indices ended a percent higher on Tuesday, following gains in Asian peers, mainly boosted by banking, financials and IT stocks. Meanwhile, global stocks steadied, supported by stronger US equity futures and a decline in US and European bond yields.

The Sensex ended 584 points higher at 51,025 while the Nifty rose 142 points to settle at 15,098.

Broader markets, however, underperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices down 0.5 percent and 0.9 percent.

Among sectors, the Nifty Fin Services rose the most, up 2.2 percent followed by Nifty Bank and Nifty IT, which rose 1.6 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. However, the Nifty Metal index lost 2.5 percent and Nifty Energy was down 1.3 percent. Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma also ended the day in the red.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

SBI Life: Shares of SBI Life Insurance jumped 5 percent after the insurer reported robust growth in new business premiums (NBP) and improved annual premium equivalent (APE) trends for February. It posted an over 60 percent growth in its NBP for the month. NBP is the premium acquired from new policies for a particular year. It also reported 53 percent YoY growth in individual APE in February 2021. Post-unlock, SBI Life’s APE trends have improved materially with just a 4 percent YoY drop in the 11 months of FY21, brokerage house CLSA noted in a report. It added that SBI Life’s term life trends are also better than peers (100 percent YoY growth in Q3FY21).

JMC Projects: The share price of JMC Projects (India) rallied 9 percent after the company signed an agreement with Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation of Maldives for a project worth Rs 1,000 crore. In an exchange filing, JMC Projects said that it had signed an agreement with Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation Limited (FDC), a state-owned company of the Government of the Republic of Maldives, for the design, finance and construction of 2,000 social housing units in Hulhumale Island of Maldives. The financial closure of the project is expected to conclude soon and construction on the project will commence after the financial closure, it added.

BPCL: The share price of state-run oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) declined 4.5 percent after the company announced its plan to sell its treasury shares through a block deal. The company’s board approved the sale of its equity shares held by the BPCL Trust for Investment through a block deal, the company said. BPCL is likely to raise nearly Rs 7,000 crore through the sale. “The total number of equity shares being offered is up to 15,89,93,397 equity shares held by the above trust,” it added.

Aurionpro Solutions: Aurionpro Solutions share price was locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 100.50 per share on the BSE after the company entered into a partnership with Future-Tech, the UK for data centre design and consultancy projects. Aurionpro announced the signing of the strategic partnership with Future-Tech, the UK for data centre design and consultancy projects in India and South Asia. It has also signed up with one of the customers and is providing consultancy and assistance for rolling out of 100 MW Data Centres within the next few years, the company said in an exchange filing.