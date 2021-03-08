Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 8 Updated : March 08, 2021 03:48 PM IST BEML shares were locked in 20-percent upper circuit on media reports that at least 6 companies are looking to buy a stake in the firm. Shares of Just Dial were locked in a 10-percent upper circuit after it signed an advertising agreement with Star India for IPL. Shares of ONGC and GAIL rose after crude oil prices hit the highest level since January 2020. Published : March 08, 2021 03:41 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply