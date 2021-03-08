  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 8

Updated : March 08, 2021 03:48 PM IST

BEML shares were locked in 20-percent upper circuit on media reports that at least 6 companies are looking to buy a stake in the firm.
Shares of Just Dial were locked in a 10-percent upper circuit after it signed an advertising agreement with Star India for IPL.
Shares of ONGC and GAIL rose after crude oil prices hit the highest level since January 2020.
Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 8
Published : March 08, 2021 03:41 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed 1.09 times on day 1, retail portion at 5.97 times

Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed 1.09 times on day 1, retail portion at 5.97 times

Govt mandates dual air bags in new models from April 1

Govt mandates dual air bags in new models from April 1

India vs. England: Visitors lose, India scent series win by 3-1

India vs. England: Visitors lose, India scent series win by 3-1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement