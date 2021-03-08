Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 8

Indian indices flat on Monday as gains in metals and energy stocks were capped by losses in financials and FMCG space. Meanwhile, global shares also fell as the US Senate’s passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill put fresh pressure on Treasuries and tech stocks with lofty valuations, raising inflation jitters.

The Sensex ended 36 points higher at 50,441 while the Nifty rose 18 points to settle at 14,956. Broader markets, however, ended positive for the day with the midcap index up 0.3 percent and smallcap index up 0.5 percent.

Among sectors, gains were witnessed in energy, metal and IT sectors with the indices up 0.4-1 percent each. Nifty Bank and Nifty Pharma also rose 0.2 percent each. Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Auto dragged frontline indices for the day

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

BEML: BEML shares were locked in a 20-percent upper circuit of Rs 1,406.25 per share on the BSE, which is also their 52-week high on media reports that at least 6 companies are looking to buy a stake in the defense equipment maker. Companies including Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra and Ashok Leyland are looking to buy a 26 percent stake in the state-run company, Mint reported. It added that Bharat Forge Ltd and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd may also submit expressions of interest for the government’s stake in BEML.

Just Dial: Shares of Just Dial were locked in a 10-percent upper circuit at Rs 963.60 per share on the BSE after the local search engine company signed an advertising agreement with Star India for the Indian Premier League (IPL). "We hereby inform all relevant stakeholders that Just Dial Limited has signed an advertising agreement with broadcaster Star India Private Limited "Star" for advertising as ‘Co-Presenting Sponsor’ in Indian Premier League - 14 (IPL 2021), to be held in April-May 2021, the company said in an exchange filing. The sentiment also buoyed on reports that Tata Digital has held exploratory talks with Just Dial to strike a strategic alliance or pick up a stake in the firm.

GAIL, ONGC: Shares of ONGC and GAIL rose after crude oil prices hit the highest level since January 2020. Brent crude prices jumped above $70 a barrel for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while US crude touched its highest in more than two years, following reports of attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. The crude oil prices also jumped on optimism about the demand outlook as the global economy recovers. ONGC was up over 3 percent at Rs 118.60 per share on BSE while GAIL added over 5 percent to settle at Rs 153.25.

Muthoot Finance: Shares of Indian non-banking financial firm Muthoot Finance fell over 2 percent after group chairman MG George Muthoot died over the weekend, with media reports saying he fell from his fourth-floor house in New Delhi. A probe has been initiated by the police in his death.

Astral Poly Technik: Shares of Astral Poly Technik advanced over 4 percent after the company said it has fixed March 19 as the record date for the 1:3 bonus share issue. “The company has fixed Friday, March 19, 2021, as the record date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1 equity share of Re 1 each for every 3 existing equity shares of Re 1 each, subject to the approval of shareholders which is being obtained through postal ballot,” it said in an exchange filing.