Indian equity market ended lower Friday amid weak global cues as rising bond yields spooked investors. The Sensex ended 440.76 points, or 0.87 percent lower at 50,405.32, while the Nifty settled at 14,938.10, down 142.65 points, or 0.95 percent.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red with banks, financials and metal indices leading the losses. Broader markets also succumbed to selling pressure.

Here are stocks that moved the most on Friday:

Wipro: Wipro shares ended 4.20 percent lower at Rs 420.40 apiece after brokerages remained bearish on the IT stock even after it announced buying UK-based consultancy Capco for $1.45 billion. This is the software company's biggest acquisition so far.

While market analysts largely termed the move as bold, most think that the integration could be tricky.

Jefferies had an 'underperform' call on the stock and cut its target to Rs 380 per share from Rs 400 earlier. As per the brokerage, Capco may add $700 million to Wipro's revenue, however, its integration could be tricky. It added that Wipro will need a minimum of $41 million synergies to make the deal EPS accretive in year 3.

Tata Motors: Shares of passenger and commercial vehicle major Tata Motors fell 4.16 percent to close at Rs 325.10 apiece after Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) United Kingdom sales declined sharply.

Jaguar Land Rover February 2021 sales in United Kingdom fell 26 percent to 2,171 vehicles from 2,929 vehicles sold in same month last year. Jaguar brand sales fell 60.6 percent to 334 vehicles and Land Rover sales dropped 11.7 percent to 1,837 vehicles, YoY.

Quick Heal Technologies: Quick Heal Technologies’ stock price rallied over 4 percent to Rs 179.45 apiece after the company said that its board, on March 10, would consider and approve the proposal for buying back the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.