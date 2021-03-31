Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 31 Updated : March 31, 2021 03:38 PM IST IRB Infra jumped nearly 5 percent after the company announced the winning of two highway projects. GAIL India rose 2.5 percent after global brokerages Goldman Sachs and CLSA retained their 'buy' calls on the stock. Shares of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 8.07 per share on the BSE. Published : March 31, 2021 03:38 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply