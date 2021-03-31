  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 31

Updated : March 31, 2021 03:38 PM IST

IRB Infra jumped nearly 5 percent after the company announced the winning of two highway projects.
GAIL India rose 2.5 percent after global brokerages Goldman Sachs and CLSA retained their 'buy' calls on the stock.
Shares of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 8.07 per share on the BSE.
Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 31
Published : March 31, 2021 03:38 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Markets end over 1% lower on last day of FY21; Nifty up 71% for the year

Closing Bell: Markets end over 1% lower on last day of FY21; Nifty up 71% for the year

SBI raises additional USD 1 billion untied loan with Japan Bank

SBI raises additional USD 1 billion untied loan with Japan Bank

Banks to decline auto pay transactions from April 1; Here are new rules on recurring payments

Banks to decline auto pay transactions from April 1; Here are new rules on recurring payments

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement