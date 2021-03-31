Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 31

Indian shares ended the final session of the financial year 2020-21 (FY21) a percent lower dragged by banking, financial and IT stocks, as rising U.S. Treasury yields renewed concerns of foreign fund outflows.

The Sensex ended 627 points lower at 49,509 while the Nifty fell 154 points to settle at 14,691. However, for FY21, Sensex and Nifty rose 68 percent and 71 percent, respectively, in an unprecedented recovery from the previous year's decline.

For the day, broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up around 0.3 percent each. This is similar for the FY21 period as well, both midcap and smallcap indices rose over 100 percent each, outperforming the benchmarks.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

IRB Infra: IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) share price jumped nearly 5 percent after the company announced the winning of two highway projects in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh. The two projects take the company's total project wins in the current fiscal to Rs 5,004 crore. IRB Infra received a Letter of Award from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a BOT (build, operate, transfer) project in West Bengal and a Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) project in Himachal Pradesh.

KNR Constructions: Shares of KNR Constructions rose over 3 percent after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for an NHAI project in Kerala. The project bid cost was Rs 2,367 crore and the company bid was Rs 2,116 crore, said the company. The company got the letter of acceptance for the six-laning of the Ramanattukara section of NH-66 (old NH-17) in Kerala on hybrid annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana, it said in a BSE filing.

HCC: Shares of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 8.07 per share on the BSE after the company said that HCC Group was to receive Rs 1,259 crore from NHAI BOT conciliations. HCC Concessions Ltd (HCON), the infrastructure development arm of HCC Group, concluded its conciliation with NHAI for all disputes concerning Baharampore-Farakka Highways Ltd (BFHL) and Farakka-Raiganj Highways Ltd (FRHL), the company said in a release to the exchanges.

GAIL: Shares of GAIL India rose 2.5 percent after global brokerages Goldman Sachs and CLSA retained their 'buy' calls on the stock. GS a target at Rs 180 per share. According to Goldman Sachs, the company will be a beneficiary of disruption-led strength in PE prices, while cyclical recovery in prices from supply lagging demand will help.

SpiceJet: SpiceJet share price added over 1 percent after the airline signed a memorandum of understanding with New York-based Avenue Capital Group for financing, acquisition and sale and lease‐back of up to 50 aircraft.