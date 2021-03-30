  • SENSEX
Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 30

Updated : March 30, 2021 03:38 PM IST

Ircon surged over 8 percent after the firm said that it will consider issuance of bonus shares on April 5 board meet.
Adani Transmission was up 2 percent to hit a new high on Tuesday after the firm acquired Warora-Kurnool Transmission.
The Sensex ended 1,128 points higher at 50,136 while the Nifty rose 338 points to settle at 14,845.
Published : March 30, 2021 03:38 PM IST

