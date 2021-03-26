Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 26 Updated : March 26, 2021 04:27 PM IST The Sensex ended 568 points higher at 49,008 while the Nifty rose 182 points to settle at 14,507. Kalyan Jewellers fell 14 percent to Rs 74.45 per share in its market debut as against its issue price of Rs 87. Tata group stocks rose up to 6 percent after Supreme Court rules in favour of Tatas against Mistry. Published : March 26, 2021 04:27 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply