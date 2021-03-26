Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 26

Indian shares rebounded from near two-month lows to settle over 1 percent higher on Friday, driven by gains in beaten-down bank and metal stocks. Also boosting sentiment, Asian shares rebounded on optimism about a global economic recovery.

The Sensex ended 568 points higher at 49,008 while the Nifty rose 182 points to settle at 14,507. Both the indices had fallen more than 3 percent in the last two sessions.

Meanwhile, broader markets were also positive for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1-1.5 percent.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Kalyan Jewellers: The share price of Kalyan Jewellers fell 14 percent to Rs 74.45 per share in its market debut as against its issue price of Rs 87. The Rs 1,175-crore initial public offering (IPO) of studded jewellery maker Kalyan Jewellers was subscribed 2.61 times during March 16-18. Kalyan Jewellers is one of the largest jewellery companies in India based on revenue as of March 31, 2020.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank made a weak debut on the bourses. The stock fell 10.9 percent to Rs 271.80 per share on the BSE as against the issue price of Rs 305 per share. The Rs 582-crore IPO that was open between March 17-19, 2021, was a major hit as it was subscribed over 2.37 times. The public offer has set a price band at Rs 303-305 per equity share.

Tata Group stocks: Tata group stocks rose up to 6 percent after Supreme Court rules in favour of Tatas against Mistry. The Apex Court set aside the NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the Tata Group and allowed the appeals filed by Tata Group. Among stocks, Tata Steel, Tinplate Company of India Tata Motors, Tata Power, Tata Coffee and Tata Communications were up 4-6 percent.

Wabco India: Shares of Wabco India surged 10.5 percent after the company received a robust response for its offer-for-sale (OFS). The stock rose as much as 20 percent to its day's high of Rs 6,777.60 per share on the BSE. As per the BSE filing, the company announced that it will exercise an oversubscription option to the extent of 6.86 lakh shares in addition to the base offer size.