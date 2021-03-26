  • SENSEX
Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 26

Updated : March 26, 2021 04:27 PM IST

The Sensex ended 568 points higher at 49,008 while the Nifty rose 182 points to settle at 14,507.
Kalyan Jewellers fell 14 percent to Rs 74.45 per share in its market debut as against its issue price of Rs 87.
Tata group stocks rose up to 6 percent after Supreme Court rules in favour of Tatas against Mistry.
