Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 25 Updated : March 25, 2021 03:41 PM IST DHFL shares were locked in 5 percent lower circuit after CBI booked the company and its directors over fictitious home-loan accounts. Shares of Craftsman Automation fell over 5 percent as against their issue price in their market debut. Wabco India slumped nearly 5 percent after the promoter's two days stake sale through the offer-for-sale (OFS) route began today. Published : March 25, 2021 03:41 PM IST