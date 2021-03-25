  • SENSEX
Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 25

Updated : March 25, 2021 03:41 PM IST

DHFL shares were locked in 5 percent lower circuit after CBI booked the company and its directors over fictitious home-loan accounts.
Shares of Craftsman Automation fell over 5 percent as against their issue price in their market debut.
Wabco India slumped nearly 5 percent after the promoter's two days stake sale through the offer-for-sale (OFS) route began today.
Published : March 25, 2021 03:41 PM IST

