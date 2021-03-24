  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 24

Updated : March 24, 2021 03:37 PM IST

The Sensex ended 871 points lower at 49,180 while the Nifty fell 265 points to settle at 14,549.
Shares of specialty chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan India fell 6.6 percent as against their issue price in their market debut.
RVNL declined 9 percent after the offer for sale (OFS) for the government’s 10 percent stake in the company opened today.
Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 24
Published : March 24, 2021 03:37 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Most powerful armies in the world: US is No 1; find out where India, China and Pakistan rank

Most powerful armies in the world: US is No 1; find out where India, China and Pakistan rank

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.33 times on Day 1; retail portion booked over 6 times

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.33 times on Day 1; retail portion booked over 6 times

Adani Transport wins Rs 1,040 cr highway contract from NHAI in Telangana

Adani Transport wins Rs 1,040 cr highway contract from NHAI in Telangana

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement