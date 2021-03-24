Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 24 Updated : March 24, 2021 03:37 PM IST The Sensex ended 871 points lower at 49,180 while the Nifty fell 265 points to settle at 14,549. Shares of specialty chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan India fell 6.6 percent as against their issue price in their market debut. RVNL declined 9 percent after the offer for sale (OFS) for the government’s 10 percent stake in the company opened today. Published : March 24, 2021 03:37 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply