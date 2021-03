The Indian equity indices ended higher on Tuesday led by gains in banks and financial services stocks. The Sensex gained 280.15 points, or 0.56 percent to 50,051.44, while the Nifty ended at 14,814.75, up 78.35 points, or 0.53 percent. Midcap and smallcap indices supported the rally.

Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank gained the most followed by Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma, while Nifty Metal, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Media closed in the red.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Banks | Banking stocks surged with the PSU Bank index gaining almost 3 percent while Bank Nifty added 1.73 percent on Tuesday after the Supreme Court said that a complete interest waiver is not possible.

The apex court refused to interfere with the Centre's and Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) decision to not extend the loan moratorium beyond August 31 last year, saying it is a policy decision. It said a complete waiver of interest during the six-month loan moratorium period was not possible, and that it could not allow extension of the moratorium.

Jubilant Ingrevia | The company’s shares ended at 5 percent upper circuit and at all-time high of Rs 299.00 apiece after Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said persons acting in his concert have purchased 3,04,009 equity shares in Jubilant Ingrevia on March 19, resulting in an increase in total shareholding in the company to 99,33,809 equity shares or 6.23 percent of total paid-up equity.

Adani Enterprises | Adani Enterprises shares closed over 6 percent higher. It hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,086.35 intraday. Italian firm Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. said its arms NextChem, Stamicarbon and MET Development (MET DEV) have teamed up with Adani Enterprises to develop green hydrogen projects in India, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises on March 19 had announced that its subsidiary Adani Road Transport Ltd bagged a project in Gujarat under Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) mode.