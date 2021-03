Indian equity market recovered from the day's lows and closed marginally lower Monday amid weak global cues. The Sensex fell 86.95 points, or 0.17 percent, to 49,771.29, while the Nifty closed at 14,736.40, down 7.60 points, or 0.05 percent.

Midcap index recovered to close higher. Among sectors, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG gained over 1 percent each, while banks, financial services and auto indices declined.

Read here: Sensex falls 87 points, Nifty ends flat; banks suffer; IT, pharma stocks gain

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

RailTel Corporation of India: RailTel Corporation of India shares rallied 7 percent to Rs 139.70 after the company announced receipt of a work order worth Rs 153.15 crore from Central Coalfields.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it received a work order amounting to Rs 153.15 crore (including GST) from M/s Central Coalfields Limited, for the establishment of MPLS-VPN Network of higher Bandwidth on a rental basis for 5 years.

Adani Green Energy: The shares of Adani Green Energy closed at 5 percent upper circuit after the company’s subsidiary received a Letter of Award (LOA) for 300 MW wind power project. The stock price was at a 52-week high of Rs 1,251.05 apiece on the BSE.

In a regulatory filing, Adani Green Energy said that its subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen Ltd (AREHFL) participated in the tender issued by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up 1,200 MW ISTS-connected wind power project (Tranche-X) and received the Letter of Award (LOA) to set-up 300 MW wind power project under this tender. The fixed tariff for this project capacity is Rs 2.77/kWh for a period of 25 years.

On Saturday, the company had announced the acquisition of 100 percent stake in a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) holding 50 MW operating solar project of the Toronto-headquartered SkyPower Global.

Tata Motors: Shares of auto major Tata Motors ended 1.91 percent lower at Rs 303.05 after Goldman Sachs retained a ‘sell’ rating on the stock. The brokerage, however, raised the price target to Rs 241 per share from Rs 175 earlier.

Goldman Sachs says that a 70 percent rise in the share price of Tata Motors this year overshoots the fundamentals of the company. It also states that the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) “estimates are little changed”, but the 2023 fiscal earnings per share move up 26 percent on lower debt.

Future Group Stocks: Shares of Future Group companies ended 5-10 percent higher after the Delhi High Court stayed the operation of the order that directed attachment of Future Group founder Kishore Biyani assets, warning of jail term.

On March 18, the single-judge bench had ordered the attachment of Biyani’s assets and his possible detention. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) had listed the Amazon versus Future case for hearing in the last week of April.

Majesco: Majesco shares ended at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 66.55 after Aurum Platz IT Pvt Ltd made an open offer for acquiring up to 74,43,720 fully paid-up equity shares, representing 26 percent stake, of Majesco from the public shareholders. The offer price is Rs 77 a share. Assuming full acceptance of the open offer, the total consideration payable by Aurum Platz will be Rs 57.31 crore, the company said in the press release.

Man Industries (India): Man Industries (India) shares gained closed more than 4 percent higher after the company received new orders in both domestic and export markets in Oil and Gas as well as water segments worth approximately Rs 500 crore.