  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 19

Updated : March 19, 2021 03:40 PM IST

Future Group stocks were locked in a 10 percent lower circuit after the Delhi High Court put the Future-Reliance deal on hold.
Shares of Easy Trip Planners made a decent debut on the bourses on Friday. The stock settled at a 10.4 percent premium of Rs 206.40.
Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 19
Published : March 19, 2021 03:40 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

AT-1 bonds: SEBI may amend valuation rule

AT-1 bonds: SEBI may amend valuation rule

Skoda launches compact SUV Kushaq; plans to sell 1 lakh cars in India annually

Skoda launches compact SUV Kushaq; plans to sell 1 lakh cars in India annually

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty ends 1% higher, snapping 5 sessions of losses; FMCG, metal stocks surge

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty ends 1% higher, snapping 5 sessions of losses; FMCG, metal stocks surge

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement