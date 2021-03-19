Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 19 Updated : March 19, 2021 03:40 PM IST Future Group stocks were locked in a 10 percent lower circuit after the Delhi High Court put the Future-Reliance deal on hold. Shares of Easy Trip Planners made a decent debut on the bourses on Friday. The stock settled at a 10.4 percent premium of Rs 206.40. Published : March 19, 2021 03:40 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply