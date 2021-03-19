Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 19

Indian indices ended over a percent higher on Friday, snapping losses from the last 5 sessions after as US Treasury yields dipped from near 14-month highs. The benchmark US 10-year yield climbed to a more-than-one-year peak of 1.754 percent overnight before easing to 1.6821 percent.

Domestically, broad-based buying was seen across most sectors, barring realty. Gains were mainly led by FMCG, metal and energy sectors.

The Sensex ended 642 points higher at 49,858 while the Nifty rose 186 points to settle at 14,744. However, for the week, both indices were down around 2 percent.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Future Group: Future Group stocks were locked in a 10 percent lower circuit after the Delhi High Court put the Future-Reliance deal on hold in relief for e-commerce giant Amazon. Future Retail was locked in a 10 percent lower circuit at Rs 55.85 per share on the BSE while Future Consumer traded at Rs 6.42, down 10 percent. Future Enterprises was also down 9.5 percent at Rs 8.64 per share and ]Future Lifestyle shed 10 percent to Rs 64.85. The single-judge Bench of Justice JR Midha at the Delhi High Court on Thursday upheld the Emergency Award in favour of Amazon passed against the $3.4-billion Future-Reliance deal which puts it on hold.

ICRA: The share price of ICRA was locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 3,349 per share after PPFAS Asset Management bought over two percent stake in the rating agency company through block deals. On Thursday, PPFAS Mutual Fund, promoted by Parag Parikh bought 2 lakh shares or a 2.09 percent stake in the rating agency for Rs 56.06 crore. The shares were bought at a price of Rs 2,780.04 per share via open market.

Easy Trip Planners: Shares of Easy Trip Planners made a decent debut on the bourses on Friday. The stock settled at a 10.4 percent premium of Rs 206.40 on BSE on its listing day as against its issue price of Rs 187. It listed at Rs 206 apiece, up 10 percent on BSE. The IPO, which was open from March 8-10 was subscribed 160 times at a price band of Rs 186-187 per share.

ITC: FMCG major ITC rose 2.5 percent on Friday, up over 8 percent in just the last four sessions on reports that the company is looking to demerge into three companies. The Board Meet that will happen in April is likely to discuss the demerger. As per reports, ITC is readying a demerger plan with a big unlocking of value for shareholders and after ITC Demerger, there would emerge as many as three companies namely hotels, FMCG and infotech. Meanwhile, the sentiment was further aided after global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ITC with an ‘overweight’ rating with a 12-month price target of Rs 251.