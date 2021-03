Indian indices ended a percent lower on Thursday, extending losses for the fifth straight session as bond yields spiked to their 13-month high. Domestically, major selling was seen in the IT, pharma and banking sectors.

The Sensex ended 585 points lower at 49,216 while the Nifty lost 163 points to settle at 14,558. Broader markets were also lower with the midcap and smallcap indices down over 1 percent each.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

BHEL: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) rose 5 percent after the company announced that it emerged as the lowest bidder for a tender floated by Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL). In an open competitive bidding process, BHEL has emerged as the lowest bidder for Rs 10,800 crore fleet mode tender floated by NPCIL for the 6x700 MW Turbine Island package projects, BHEL said in a regulatory filing. With this, BHEL has retained its market leadership position of being the sole Indian supplier of Nuclear Steam Turbines, it said.

Dixon Technologies: Shares of Dixon Technologies jumped over 5 percent after the stock turned ex-stock split in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. from Rs 10 to Rs 2. The company has fixed March 19 as the record date for a stock split. The split was approved in a board meeting held on February 2. As per the company, the rationale behind the split is to encourage wider participation of small investors and to enhance the liquidity of the equity shares in the stock market.

Edelweiss Financial Services: Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services were locked in its 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 80.20 per share on the BSE after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) ordered an inspection of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company's (EARC) books after a whistleblower's complaint. Moneycontrol reported that MCA has ordered an inspection of the books of EARC after a whistleblower wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) alleging fraud at the firm. As per the report, the whistleblower — Paras Kuhad, a former additional solicitor general of India — has alleged that Edelweiss Group along with its partner Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), diverted at least Rs 1,800 crore from EARC. Kuhad and his family own about 14 percent in EARC, which manages Rs 45,000 crore in assets.