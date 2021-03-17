Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 17

Indian indices ended over a percent lower on Wednesday, tracking losses in global peers, as most investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision. Domestically, broad-based selling was seen across all sectors with energy, pharma and metals dragging the most.

The Sensex ended 562 points lower at 49,801 while the Nifty fell 189 points to settle at 14,721. Meanwhile, broader markets underperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices down over 2 percent each.

On the Nifty50 index, ITC and Infosys were the only 2 stocks in the green while ONGC, BPCL, Tata Motors, Coal India and Adani Ports led the losses.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

SBI Cards: Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services fell 5 percent after over 4 crore equity shares of the firm changed hands via a block deal. According to reports, private equity firm Carlyle sold the 4 percent stake in the country’s second-largest credit card firm for around Rs 3,728 crore. The sale price has been fixed at Rs 981.80-1,022.10 apiece, down 3.9 percent than Tuesday's closing price of Rs 1,022. Carlyle held a 15.86 percent stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services at the end of trade on March 16, 2021. BofA Securities is the sole book-runner to the transaction.

Dalmia Bharat: Shares of Dalmia Bharat jumped 3 percent after brokerage firm CLSA has upgraded its rating to ‘buy from 'outperform’ and raised its target price to Rs 1,900 per share from Rs 1,650 earlier. As per the brokerage, large capacity additions in the pipeline, a presence in strong growth regions, and news flow of price hikes in the east, Dalmia Bharat is well-placed in this upcycle, at current valuations.

Gland Pharma: Drugmaker Gland Pharma fell 6.5 percent on profit booking after the company announces a partnership with RDIF for the COVID vaccine. The company said that it had entered a partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to manufacture and supply up to 252 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.