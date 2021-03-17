Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 17 Updated : March 17, 2021 03:40 PM IST The Sensex ended 562 points lower at 49,801 while the Nifty fell 189 points to settle at 14,721. SBI Cards and Payment Services fell 5 percent after over 4 crore equity shares of the firm changed hands via a block deal. Shares of Dalmia Bharat jumped 3 percent after brokerage firm CLSA has upgraded its rating to ‘buy'. Published : March 17, 2021 03:40 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply