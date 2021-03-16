Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 16 Updated : March 16, 2021 03:41 PM IST Tata Communications fell 7 percent after the government announced that it is selling its stake in the company. AU Small Finance Bank's share price gained 3 percent after the company said that it has raised Rs 625.50 crore. Sarda Energy & Minerals share price rose over 5 percent after the firm received an environment nod to raise the capacity. Published : March 16, 2021 03:37 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply