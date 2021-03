Indian indices trimmed some intra-day losses but ended on a negative note as US bond yields continued to hover near their 13-month peak. Banking, Financial and pharma sectors mainly dragged the benchmarks while IT and metal indices recovered from day's low to end in the green.

The Sensex ended 397 points lower at 50,395 while the Nifty fell 101 points to settle at 14,929. Broader markets were inline with benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices down 0.5-1 percent each.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

MTAR Technologies: Shares of MTAR Technologies made a strong debut on the bourses on Monday. The stock ended at Rs 1,078.80 on BSE, an 87.6 percent premium to its issue price of Rs 575. It also listed with a hefty premium of 85 percent at Rs 1,063.90 per share on the BSE. The IPO, which was open from March 3-5 was subscribed 201 times at a price band of Rs 574-575 per share. The public issue received a robust response from investors across all categories with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribing to their portion 165 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed their reserved portion 651 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 28 times.

Transformers and Rectifiers: Transformers and Rectifiers India share price was locked in 10 percent upper circuit at Rs 18.70 per share on the BSE after it bagged a Rs 108-crore order from Power Grid Corporation. The orders fall under the normal course of business. The company neither has any interest in these entities that awarded the orders nor fall within the related party transactions, the company said in a release. With this order, the company's order book as on date stands at around Rs 1,123 crore.

JSPL: Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) share price rose 2.5 percent after the company reported strong production and sales for February 2021. In February 2021, its steel production increased by 18 percent (YoY) to 6.53 lakh tonnes as compared to 5.54 lakh tonnes in February 2020, the company said in a release to exchanges. The company also reported a 14 percent (YoY) growth in shipments to 5.45 lakh tonnes in February 2021 as compared to 4.80 lakh tonnes in February 2020. Exports accounted for 26 percent of the total sales volumes.