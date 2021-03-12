  • SENSEX
Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 12

Updated : March 12, 2021 03:38 PM IST

IDBI Bank surged over 9.5 percent after the RBI took the lender out of the Prompt Corrective Action framework.
Dixon Tech rose almost 3 percent after the company fixed March 19, 2021, as the record date for 1:5 stock split.
IEX rallied 6 percent after the company divested stake in Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) to NSE and ONGC.
Published : March 12, 2021 03:38 PM IST

