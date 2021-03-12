Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 12

Indian markets witnessed sharp selling with the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ending around a percent lower on Friday. A sudden spike in US treasury bond yields to 1.5 percent sent the overall market sentiment tumbling dragging US futures and Asian stocks as well.

Domestically, the broad-based decline was seen across all sectors with bank, financials and auto indices dragging the most for the day.

The Sensex ended 487 points lower at 50,792 while the Nifty 144 points to settle at 15,031. Broader markets, however, were mixed for the day with the midcap index down 0.4 percent and smallcap index up 0.5 percent.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank share price surged over 9.5 percent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took the lender out of the Prompt Corrective Action framework. RBI said that its Board for Financial Supervision (BFS) reviewed the performance of IDBI Bank in its last meeting on February 18, and noted that it is not in breach of the PCA parameters on any fronts. These include regulatory capital, Net Non-Performing Assets and Leverage ratio.

IEX: Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) rallied 6 percent after the company divested stake in Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) to National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to build gas markets. It announced divestment of 26 percent of its equity holding in the IGX to the NSE and additional 5 percent equity holding to ONGC. IGX became India’s first gas exchange after it secured authorisation from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board last December 2.

Deccan Gold Mines: Deccan Gold Mines share price added nearly 5 percent after the company said that the Karnataka High Court had set aside the Centre’s order to keep its prior approval for Ganajur Mining Lease in abeyance. The writ petition was filed by Deccan Exploration Services Private Limited (DESPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The government has been given three months to initiate action but it will afford the company a hearing before passing an order, it said.

Dixon Tech: Shares of Dixon Technologies rose almost 3 percent after the company fixed March 19, 2021, as the record date for 1:5 stock split i.e. from Rs 10 to Rs 2. The firm's board of directors, at their meeting held on February 2, had approved the stock split. Dixon Technologies said the rationale behind the stock split is to encourage wider participation of small investors and to enhance the liquidity of the equity shares at the stock market.