Here are key stocks that moved the most on March 12 Updated : March 12, 2021 03:38 PM IST IDBI Bank surged over 9.5 percent after the RBI took the lender out of the Prompt Corrective Action framework. Dixon Tech rose almost 3 percent after the company fixed March 19, 2021, as the record date for 1:5 stock split. IEX rallied 6 percent after the company divested stake in Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) to NSE and ONGC. Published : March 12, 2021 03:38 PM IST