Indian indices pared gains to ended lower on Wednesday as all key sectors witnessed broad-based selling with auto, banking and metals dragging the most. The Sensex ended 334 points lower at 51,941 while the Nifty lost 105 points to settle at 15,635.

Broader markets were also lower for the day with the midcap index down 0.6 percent and smallcap index down 1.3 percent.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Engineers India: Engineers India Ltd (EIL) share price fell 4.5 percent after the public sector undertaking (PSU) reported a weak set of numbers for the March quarter. The navratna company reported a 79.2 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 24.93 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 119.69 crore in Q4 FY20. This was largely on the back of an exceptional write-off worth Rs 154.96 crore on account of shortfalls in its PF corpus due to defaults by some of the PF trusts it had invested through.

TeamLease Services: TeamLease Services share price rose nearly 6 percent after the company posted a profit in the quarter ended March 2021. The company has posted a net profit of Rs 18.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 against a loss of Rs 29.4 crore in a year-ago period. Revenue was up at Rs 1,340.5 crore versus Rs 1,330.3 crore, YoY. EBITDA was up 30.5 percent at Rs 26.1 crore against Rs 20 crore and the margin was up at 1.9 percent versus 1.5 percent (YoY).

Crompton Greaves: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical share price jumped 6 percent after 3.37 crore shares changed hands in a block deal. Earlier this month, rating agency CRISIL Limited reaffirmed the credit ratings of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited. The credit rating agency has reaffirmed AA+ rating with a stable outlook on Rs 300 crore and Rs 180 crore programs of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Tata Power: Tata Power Company share rallied around 7 percent after CCI cleared Tata Power's acquisition of stakes in three Odisha power utilities. Tata Power Company's proposed purchase of a 51 percent stake each in three power utilities in Odisha has been cleared by fair trade regulator CCI. The company is to buy the stakes in Western Electricity Supply Company of Odisha (WESCO), Southern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Ltd (SOUTHCO) and Central Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Ltd (CESCO).