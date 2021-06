Indian indices ended marginally lower on Tuesday dragged mainly by banking, financials and metal stocks. The sentiment was also lower on the back of global inflation worries. The Sensex ended 53 points lower at 52,275 while the Nifty fell 11 points to settle at 15,740

Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up over half a percent each.

On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, IOC, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech were the top gainers while Hindalco, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, JSW Steel and Shree Cement led the losses.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Coastal Corporation: Shares of Coastal Corporation was locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 328.80 after Barclays Securities India acquired a 2 percent stake in the packaged foods company via the open market. On Monday, June 7, 2021, Barclays Securities India Pvt Ltd purchased 2.20 lakh shares, representing 2.07 percent of Coastal Corporation's total equity, at a price of Rs 249.15 per share vial block deal on the BSE, the exchange data shows.

Piramal Enterprises: Shares of Piramal Enterprises rose 10.5 percent at Rs 2,168 per share after the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Piramal Group’s resolution plan for the beleaguered Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL). Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (‘PCHFL’), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Piramal Enterprises, had been declared as the successful resolution applicant in relation to the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (‘CIRP’) of DHFL under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and identified the resolution plan submitted by PCHFL, as the successful resolution plan by the administrator of DHFL.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) rose nearly 10 percent as investors cheered NCLT's nod to Piramal Group's resolution plan. The rally came even as the stock became worth literally 'zero' after the company said the shares will be delisted from the exchanges as part of the resolution plan. "As part of the Resolution Plan, the equity shares of the Company are proposed to be delisted," said DHFL in an exchange filing. The bench also rejected Kapil Wadhawan's plea to get access to a copy of the resolution plan.