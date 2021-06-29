Here are key stocks that moved the most on June 29

Indian indices ended lower on Tuesday with dragged mainly by banking and financial stocks. Meanwhile, losses in metals and auto sectors also weighed on the benchmarks.

The Sensex ended 186 points lower at 52,549 while the Nifty fell 66 points to settle at 15,748. Broader markets were mixed with Nifty Midcap down nearly half a percent and Nifty Smallcap index flat.

On the Nifty50 index, Powergrid, Cipla, HUL, IndusInd Bank, and Divis Labs were the top gainers while IOC, ONGC, Hindalco, Kotak Bank and Tech Mahindra led the losses.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Bajaj Healthcare: Shares of Bajaj Healthcare's soared over 13 percent after the firm announced that it moved the Indian Patent Office for a licence to manufacture and supply the Covid-19 drug Baricitinib (API and formulation). The Mumbai-based drugmaker approached the Indian Patent Office after its request for the grant of voluntary licence was turned down by the patentee Incyte Corporation and its exclusive licence holder, the American pharma giant Eli Lilly.

Marico: The share price of Marico rallied 6 percent after global brokerage firm Credit Suisse maintained its bullish stance on the stock owing to the company’s rising revenues and growth opportunities ahead. The brokerage maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock and increased the target price to Rs 600 per share from Rs 490 earlier. As per Credit Suisse, Marico’s Saffola Foods business expansion can drive a re-rating in the company.

IFCI: Shares of IFCI fell over 5 percent after the firm reported a net loss of Rs 848.97 crore in the March quarter due to a fall in income and a change in its accounting policy versus a loss of Rs 584.19 crore in the corresponding quarter year ago. Total income of the lender in the March quarter plunged to Rs 15.76 crore as against Rs 858.99 crore in the same period last year and from Rs 610.12 crore in Q3 of the reported fiscal.

Indian Bank: Shares of Indian Bank fell over 6 percent on profit-booking as fresh shares allotted by the bank to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) started trading on the exchanges today onwards. “A total of 116,074,569 equity shares of Rs 10 each allotted to QIBs pursuant to Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) are listed and admitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, June 29, 2021,” BSE said in a notice on Monday, June 28, 2021.