Here are key stocks that moved the most on June 28

Indian indices ended lower on Monday weighed by financial, IT and energy stocks. However, metal and pharma stocks surged capping some losses.

The Sensex ended 189 points lower at 52,735 while the Nifty fell 45 points to settle at 15,814.

Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Among sectors, Nifty Energy and Nifty IT fell over half a percent while Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Bank were also in the red. However, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metal surged over a percent each capping some losses.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

KIMS Hospitals: Shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) made a decent debut on the bourses. The stock was up nearly 20 percent at Rs 995 per share as against its issue price of Rs 825 per share. The Rs 2,144 crore IPO, which was open from June 16-18, had set a price band at Rs 815-825 per share. It was subscribed 3.86 times.

Dodla Dairy: The shares of Dodla Dairy made a stellar debut, rising 42 percent to Rs 610 apiece versus its issue price of Rs 428 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The Rs 520-crore public offer of Dodla Dairy, which opened at a price band of Rs 421-428 per equity share, was subscribed 45.62 times between June 16-18.

Thyrocare Technologies: Thyrocare Technologies fell 9 percent after startup PharmEasy acquired a 66.1 percent stake in the company for Rs 4,546 crore. This is the first-ever acquisition of a listed company by an Indian unicorn. API Holdings (API), the parent company of PharmEasy, announced the “signing of definitive documents to acquire 66.1 percent stake in Thyrocare from Dr A Velumani and affiliates at a price of Rs 1,300 per share aggregating to Rs 4,546 crore”.

Indraprastha Gas: IGL shares rallied over four percent after the company reported its earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The country’s largest CNG distribution company posted a net profit of Rs 331 crore in Q4FY21 as against Rs 334.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2020. The company’s revenue rose 7.22 percent to Rs 1,710.32 crore from Rs 1,595.09 crore, QoQ. Overall sales volume was 614 million standard cubic meters in Q4FY21.

McLeod Russel: McLeod Russel share price gained 5 percent after IndusInd Bank bought over 70 lakh shares invoking its right to pledged shares of the tea company to recover its dues. Equity shares of the tea company, held by Ichamati Investments Ltd, were pledged with the bank for securing the outstanding dues of borrower Mcleod Russel India Ltd (MRIL).

Shree Renuka Sugars: Shares of Shree Renuka Sugars hit a five percent upper circuit at Rs 35.75 per share in early trade after the firm announced that it will invest Rs 450 crore to expand its ethanol capacity. The capacity addition would be completed by October 2022.