Here are key stocks that moved the most on June 22

Indian indices slipped from record-high levels to end flat on Tuesday as gain in auto, IT stocks were capped by losses in banking, financials and FMCG counterparts.

The Sensex ended 14 points higher at 52,588 while the Nifty rose 26 points to settle at 15,772. In intraday deals, Sensex rose as much as 482.65 points to hit its new record high of 53,057.11.

Broader markets were mixed with the midcap index flat while smallcap index up 0.5 percent.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank: Shares of the Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank extended gains, rising up to 5 percent on reports that the central government has shortlisted these banks for divestment. Both stocks also hit their respective 52-week highs in intra-day deals today after being frozen in their 20 percent upper circuits in the previous session post the report.

Maruti Suzuki: The share price of Maruti Suzuki gained 5 percent after the automaker said it will raise car prices in the July-September quarter. Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest manufacturer of passenger vehicles, said it will hike the prices of its cars in Q2 due to an increase in the input costs. The company did not reveal the quantum of the proposed price hike, however, it stated that the increase shall vary for different models.

Indian Bank: Shares of Indian Bank was up over 3 percent after the lender launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise around Rs 4,000 crore with a floor price set at Rs 142.15 per share. The board of directors in a meeting held on Monday approved and authorised the opening of the QIP on June 21, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Jet Airways: Shares of Jet Airways were locked in a five percent upper circuit at Rs 99.45 on the BSE after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the Kalrock-Jalan consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways with riders. The tribunal has given 90 days to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Aviation Ministry to allot the slots. After several rounds of bidding, the lenders of Jet Airways finally zeroed in on the Kalrock-Jalan consortium in October of 2020.

NBCC (India): Shares of NBCC (India) rose 3 percent after the company awarded a work order for the construction of residential towers and civic amenities in New Delhi on transit-oriented development (TOD) norms, engineering procurement and construction (EPC) mode to NCC at their quoted price of Rs 859.84 crore.