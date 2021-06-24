Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Here are key stocks that moved the most on June 22

    Profile image
    By Pranati Deva | IST (Published)
    Mini

    From Sona Comstar to Nureca, here are the key stocks that moved the most today.

    Here are key stocks that moved the most on June 22
    (Edited by : Pranati Deva)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Reliance AGM LIVE Updates: Mukesh Ambani announces JioPhone Next; RIL to kickstart mega Rs 75K cr capex cycle in green energy push

    Next Article

    Closing Bell: Sensex ends 393 points higher, Nifty at 15,790; IT stocks rise, RIL drags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,153.50 -51.85
    Coal India146.40 -2.05
    IOC111.45 -1.45
    Adani Ports709.90 -8.80
    ONGC122.00 -1.35
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,153.35 -51.75
    Bharti Airtel529.90 -4.20
    Power Grid Corp231.20 -1.00
    SBI417.10 -1.80
    Dr Reddys Labs5,280.00 -19.75
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,153.50 -51.85 -2.35
    Coal India146.40 -2.05 -1.38
    IOC111.45 -1.45 -1.28
    Adani Ports709.90 -8.80 -1.22
    ONGC122.00 -1.35 -1.09
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,153.35 -51.75 -2.35
    Bharti Airtel529.90 -4.20 -0.79
    Power Grid Corp231.20 -1.00 -0.43
    SBI417.10 -1.80 -0.43
    Dr Reddys Labs5,280.00 -19.75 -0.37

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.1600-0.1100-0.15
    Euro-Rupee88.56700.15500.18
    Pound-Rupee103.56300.07100.07
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6690-0.0001-0.01
    View More