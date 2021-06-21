Here are key stocks that moved the most on June 21

Indian indices staged a smart recovery to end higher on Monday after falling over a percent in intra-day deals. Gains were led by banking, metals and energy with PSU Banks rallying the most.

The Sensex ended 230 points at 52,574 while the Nifty rose 63 points to settle at 15,746.

Broader markets also rebounded with the midcap and smallcap indices up nearly a percent each.

On the Nifty50 index, Adani Ports, NTPC, Titan, SBI and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers while UPL, Wipro, Tata Motors, Maruti and Tech Mahindra led the losses.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The shares of Jammu & Kashmir Bank were locked in the 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 39.35, also its 52-week high, on Monday after the lender posted its highest quarterly profit since March 2014. It reported a net profit of nearly Rs 316 crore in Q4 as against a loss of Rs 294 crore in the year-ago quarter. The profit was up four times on a sequential basis from Rs 65.94 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

NTPC: NTPC share price gained nearly 4 percent after the state-owned power giant posted a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the March quarter on the back of higher revenues. The company’s consolidated net profit in Q4FY21 jumped to Rs 4,649.49 crore from Rs 1,629.86 crore in the year-ago period. Total income during the quarter rose to Rs 31,687.24 crore from Rs 31,330.25 crore, YoY.

Bandhan Bank: The share price of Bandhan Bank jumped 8 percent after the Assam government announced relief as well as incentives for MFI loans. The announcements are expected to partially address one of the key concerns of the lender's elevated stress pool in Assam. The government of Assam plans to grant up to Rs 8,500 crore -- 70 percent of state MFI loans -- to bail out borrowers. The state government proposes providing support to 90 percent of the 2.6 million MFI borrowers in the state through cash-grant of up to Rs 25,000.

Adani Ports: Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone surged 5 percent after a promoter bought close to 19.3 lakh shares of the company for Rs 127 crore via the open market. On June 17, Infinite Trade and Investment Ltd, the company's promoter group, purchased a 0.09 percent stake at an average price of Rs 656.88 per share. Infinite Trade and Investment had no stake in the firm before this acquisition.

PNB Housing Finance: The shares of PNB Housing Finance were locked in the 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 702.40 per share on Monday after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directed the company to halt its proposed Rs 4,000 crore deal with Carlyle Group. The capital and commodity market regulator said that the company’s preferential share allotment was “ultra-vires” of the articles of association (AOA) of the firm.

Centrum Capital: Centrum Capital share price added 5 percent after RBI granted 'in-principle nod to Centrum Financial Services to set up a small finance bank. The Reserve Bank of India on June 18 granted “in-principle” approval to Centrum Financial Services Limited to set up a small finance bank (SFB), paving the way for the entity to take over crisis-ridden Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC).

Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank: Shares of the Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank were frozen in their respective 20 percent upper circuit on Monday on a report that the central government has shortlisted these banks for divestment. As per a report by CNBC Awaaz these two lenders might see a 51 percent sale in the first phase of disinvestment. The government will amend the Banking Regulations Act, and some other banking laws for divestment, the report added.