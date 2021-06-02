Here are key stocks that moved the most on June 2 Updated : June 02, 2021 15:37:46 IST The Sensex ended 85 points lower at 51,849 while the Nifty was up 1 point to settle at 15,576. Gujarat Gas rallied 5 percent after the company reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Shares of Motherson Sumi surged 15 percent after the firm's profit zoomed 289 percent in the March quarter. Published : June 02, 2021 03:37 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply