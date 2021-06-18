Here are key stocks that moved the most on June 18

Indian indices staged a smart recovery to end flat on Friday after declining over a percent in intra-day deals. Most indices trimmed some intraday losses adding to the recovery. However, the decline in metal, energy and auto sectors weighed the most on the benchmarks while gains in heavyweights HUL, HDFC Bank and RIL capped the fall.

The Sensex ended 21 points higher at 52,344 while the Nifty fell 8 points to settle at 15,683.

For the week, both the Sensex and Nifty fell around a percent each, snapping four weeks of gains.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Nazara Tech: Shares of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies tumbled 9 percent after global brokerage house CLSA initiated coverage on the stock with a 'sell' call due to expensive valuation. It has a target price of Rs 1,095 per share for the stock. CLSA believes that the eSports segment, which accounts for 37 percent of Nazara’s revenue is likely to come under pressure on the back of intensified competition led by JioGames, Dream11, MPL, and Paytm First Games.

SBI Cards: Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services declined over 4 percent after nearly seven percent of the company's equity changed hands via block deals. However, the names of the buyers and sellers were not immediately disclosed. However, reports said that US-based private equity (PE) firm Carlyle had planned to offload around 4.8 crore shares aggregating to a 5.1 percent stake in the firm on Friday, worth Rs 5,000 crore. A price range of Rs 1,002 to Rs 1,041.3 per share was decided for the sale.

Global Spirits: The share price of Globus Spirits extended gains on Friday, soaring 10 percent as investor sentiment remained upbeat on the company's stellar March quarter results. The stock has been gaining after the company reported a 161 percent jump in the net profit at Rs 50.64 crore in Q4 from Rs 19.40 crore during the year-ago quarter.

Khadim India: Khadim India's share price jumped over 8 percent after the company reported a net profit of Rs 11.52 crore in the March quarter against a net loss of Rs 19.88 crore in the year-ago period. The company's sales jumped 70.62 percent to Rs 269.95 crore in the quarter from Rs 158.22 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.