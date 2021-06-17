Here are key stocks that moved the most on June 17

Indian indices ended lower on Thursday, weighed by banks and financials after the US Federal Reserve pulled up the rate hike timeline to 2023 from 2024 earlier citing rising inflation.

The Sensex ended 178 points lower at 52,323 while the Nifty fell 76 points to settle at 15,691. Broader markets were also in the red with the midcap and smallcap indices down 1.2 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Among sectors, Nifty Metal lost the most, down 2.4 percent while Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Pharma declined 1-1.5 percent each. However, some losses were capped by gains in FMCG and IT sectors.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Adani Group stocks: Adani Group stocks extended their decline for a fourth straight day, even after its companies earlier this week rejected a media report that said accounts of three foreign investor funds that own the Group’s stocks were frozen. Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power were locked in 5 percent lower circuit each while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Adani Enterprises shed 9 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively.

Somany Ceramics: Shares of Somany Ceramics rallied over 8 percent after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the March quarter. Somany Ceramics reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 31 crore in the January-March period against a loss of Rs 9.32 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenues during the quarter under review grew 58.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 562 crore from Rs 354 crore on the back of strong volumes.

Welspun Enterprises: Shares of Welspun Enterprises corrected 5 percent after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Welspun’s consolidated net profit fell 54 percent to Rs 40.94 crore during the quarter ended March 31. The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 89.08 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Its consolidated total income during Q4FY21 increased to Rs 600.97 crore from Rs 515.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Gujarat Gas: Shares of Gujarat Gas Company continued their upward journey rising 4 percent on Thursday. In the past four weeks, the stock of the integrated oil and gas firm has rallied 32 percent after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended March (Q4FY21). In Q4FY21, Gujarat Gas reported a 28.6 percent year-on-year increase in revenue at Rs 3,429 crore as sales volume jumped 22 percent YoY to 12.1 mmscmd. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 42.3 percent YoY to Rs 350 crore.

CESC: The share price of CESC rallied 1.6 percent after the company reported its Q4 earnings showing signs of improvement in the business and approved a proposal for a sub-division of equity shares. CESC reported a 13.5 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 429 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 as against Rs 378 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue increased to Rs 2,890 crore from Rs 2,621 crore, YoY.