The Indian equity benchmark indices recovered early losses to end marginally higher Monday amid mixed global cues. The Sensex gained 76.77 points, or 0.15 percent to close 52,551.53, while the Nifty settled 12.50 points, or 0.08 percent higher at 15,811.85.

Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices closed lower. Among sectors, selling in metals, private banks, realty and financial services indices weighed on sentiment, while Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank ended in the green.

Read here: Sensex gains 77 points; Nifty ends above 15,800; IT stocks lead; metals lose shine

Here are stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

Adani Group stocks

Shares of Adani group companies corrected by up to 25 percent on Monday after the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) froze the accounts of three foreign funds that are among the top stakeholders in the Adani Group.

As a result, Adani Group stocks including Adani Green, Adani Transmission, and Adani Gas hit lower circuit on NSE, down five percent each. Adani Enterprises slumped 20 percent.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) plunged almost 18 percent intraday on Monday after the company reported its March quarter earnings. Brokerages maintained a sell rating on the stock due to the company’s weak execution.

“The Q4 was weak with its execution. It cleaned up its balance sheet with Rs 1,800 crore in provisions, whether this is a precursor to divestment remains to be seen,” CLSA said. The brokerage house cut the FY22 EPS estimate by seven percent to factor in weak discom financials. It maintained a sell rating with a target price of Rs 40 per share.

The stock price ended 11.61 percent lower at Rs 67.35 apiece on the BSE.

Lupin

The share price of drug major Lupin fell more than 3 percent after the company received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Somerset, New Jersey facility. The US FDA had inspected the Lupin Somerset site from September 10, 2020 to November 5, 2020.

The company does not believe that the warning letter will disrupt supplies or impact the existing revenues from operations of the facility. However, the company cannot apply for any new ANDA from the facility.

DLF