Indian shares ended at record closing highs on Friday, fuelled by IT, metal and pharma sector stocks, as more states eased pandemic restrictions. Meanwhile, the sentiment was also lifted as the US inflation fitted in with Federal Reserve’s repeated assertion that higher inflation will be transitory, offering relief to global stock markets.

The Sensex ended 174 points higher at a record closing high of 52,475 while the Nifty rose 62 points to settle at a new closing high of 15,799.

In intra-day deals, Sensex jumped as much as 341 points to its new record high of 52,641.53 while Nifty added 98 points to its fresh high of 15,835.55.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

eClerx Services: Trading in eClerx Services shares were frozen at the upper end of the 20 percent intraday circuit filter after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended March. There were only buyers for the stock at Rs 1617.35, also a 52-week high. The automation and analytics services firm reported a 78 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 98.75 crore in Q4 as against Rs 55.40 crore in the same quarter the previous year. The profit was led by lower sales and development expenses and higher gross margins.

Coal India: Shares of Coal India Ltd (CIL) gained 3.6 percent to Rs 162 as investors turned bullish on improving demand, rise in prices, and expectations of growth recovery. The rally in the CIL share price also helped the public sector undertaking regain the market capitalisation of Rs 1 lakh crore.

GOCL Corporation: The share price of GOCL Corporation surged 8 percent at Rs 275 per share after the company bagged orders worth Rs 286.63 crore. GOCL Corporation along with IDL Explosives Ltd (IDLEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, bagged orders from Coal India to supply Raydets, Electronic, and other Detonators and Cartridge Explosives for two years - from June 2021 to May 2023.

Tide Water Oil: Shares of Tide Water Oil (India) locked in upper circuit of 5 percent at Rs 11,458 on the BSE after the company announced 1:1 bonus issue, dividend of Rs 200 per share, and stock split from Rs 5 to Rs 2. The board of directors of Tide Water Oil, at their meeting held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one bonus share for every share held in the company on record date.