Indian indices ended on a flat note after a volatile session on Tuesday as gains in heavyweights Bajaj Finance, HDFC and SBI were capped by losses in metals and financial sectors. Meanwhile, India's manufacturing PMI coming in at an 8-month low also weighed on the sentiment.

The Sensex ended 2 points lower at 51,935 while the Nifty fell 8 points to settle at 15,575.

Broader markets were mixed for the day with the midcap down 0.1 percent and smallcap index down 0.6 percent.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Steel stocks: Steel stocks fell on Tuesday after global brokerage Morgan Stanley in a report said that steel prices are likely to be hiked in the first week of June. Also, the potential easing of restrictions on steelmaking in Tangshan China weighed on the sentiment. One must note that Tangshan accounted for 13.7 percent of China’s total production last year. The Metal index fell nearly 0.8 percent in today's session with SAIL, JSPL, Tata Steel and JSW Steel down 2-4 percent.

IRB Infra: The share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB Infra) rose 3.5 percent after HDFC MF picked up a 0.7 percent stake in the firm. The leading mutual fund investment company bought 24.81 lakh equity shares of IRB Infrastructure at Rs 111 per share, the bulk deals data showed. Earlier this month, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) purchased 71.29 lakh equity shares or a 2.03 percent stake in the construction company. After the transaction, LIC's stake in the company increased to 7.06 percent from 5.03 percent earlier. The deal was executed as a market purchase

Aurobindo Pharma: The share price of Aurobindo Pharma declined nearly 3 percent after the company announced its March quarter earnings. The pharma major reported a 7.2 percent fall in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 at Rs 801.6 crore. The company’s net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 864 crore. The revenue during Q4FY21 decreased 2.5 percent to Rs 6,001 crore from Rs 6,158 crore, YoY.