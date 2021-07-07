Here are key stocks that moved the most on July 7

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended at record closing highs Wednesday led by gains in metals and realty stocks. The Sensex gained 193.58 points, or 0.37 percent, to 53,054.76, while the Nifty closed 61.40 points, or 0.39 percent, higher at 15,879.65.

Broader markets supported the rally with the smallcap and midcap indices gaining over 0.6 percent each.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services saw the most gains, while auto, media and energy indices ended in the red.

Tata Steel

The shares of Tata Steel ended over 4 percent higher after global brokerage house CLSA maintained its buy rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 1,450 per share.

The company reiterated its focus on capacity expansion in India. The deleveraging remains crucial, while comfortable with 2x net debt-to-EBITDA. The risk-reward is attractive at the current levels, while current market prices imply a sharp correction in prices, which looks unlikely, CLSA added

Titan Company's share price ended over two percent lower after India’s largest branded jewellery maker announced the Q1FY22 business update. The company’s jewellery division grew by about 107 percent (excluding bullion sales) compared to the previous year, owing to zero sales in April last year.

Shares of real estate developer Sobha rallied 5.64 percent to end at Rs 518.60 apiece on the BSE after the company reported a healthy business update for the June quarter. The company’s total sales value in Q1FY22 increased 40 percent to Rs 682.9 crore as compared to Rs 487.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. In FY21, the company’s total sale value was Rs 3,137.2 crore.

Matrimony.com

The stock price of Matrimony.com gained almost 4 percent after the comapny signed definitive agreements to acquire a 100 percent stake in Boatman Tech Private Limited, promoters of ShaadiSaga.com (a Delhi-based fast-growing online wedding services company) as approved by its board of directors.

Natco Pharma

Natco Pharma shares slipped over 6 percent after the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi has today orally pronounced judgment in the interim injunction application filed by FMC Corporation on CTPR. The Hon'ble Court said that it has allowed the application of FMC Corporation, Natco Pharma said in the release. The full copy of the Judgment is yet to become available. Natco will review all its options after the full Judgment becomes available to it, the company added.

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank jumped 15.44 percent to close at Rs 67.65 apiece on the BSE after the company reported its June quarter business update. The bank's gross advances rose 14.55 percent to Rs 17,839 crore against Rs 15,573 crore, YoY.