Here are key stocks that moved the most on July 5

Indian indices ended near record close on Monday, boosted by metals and financials, as investors hoped for a strong corporate earnings season. The sentiment was also lifted on the back of more availability of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The broader markets were also higher with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

India Pesticides: Shares of the Lucknow-based agrochemical manufacturing company India Pesticides made a strong debut on the bourses rising 15.6 percent to Rs 345 per share on the BSE as against the issue price of Rs 296 per share. The Rs 800-crore IPO which was open for subscription between June 23 and 25, was subscribed over 29 times. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 100 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 700 crore.

Panacea Biotec: The share price of Panacea Biotec jumped over 5 percent on Monday after the company received a manufacturing license from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to produce the Sputnik V vaccine at its Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh. The license is a necessary condition for using Sputnik V produced by Panacea Biotec in India, the company said in a press filing. Panacea is manufacturing Sputnik V in collaboration with Russia’s sovereign wealth fund Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). RDIF has signed fixed price manufacturing contracts with half a dozen Indian companies including Panacea.

Ramkrishna Forgings: Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings added over 4 percent after the rating agency ICRA reaffirmed the long-term rating at A- and revised its outlook to positive from stable. The revision in the long-term rating outlook factors in the steady improvement in Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV} demand in both the domestic as well as the export markets and the firm's adequate capacity and product reach to cater to this rising demand, noted ICRA. ICRA expects the firm to register a healthy improvement in sales and operating profits in FY22 and beyond, which would augment its operating cash flows.

ITD Cementation: The stock price of ITD Cementation rose 6 percent after the firm secured 2 orders worth Rs 585 crore. The first is from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited for the development and construction of Dream City Depot including Metro Bhavan and associated Electrical & Mechanical works in connection with Surat Metro Rail Project, Phase-1. Meanwhile, the second-order from Military Engineer Services for construction of Aero Space Museum at Air Force Station in Palam, Delhi involving the construction of Aero Space museum.

Info Edge: Shares of Info Edge (India) was up 1.5 percent on media reports that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the initial public offering (IPO) of its investee food delivery company Zomato. However, in a regulatory filing Info Edge said that it re-considered its offer to sell Rs 750 crore worth of shares in Zomato's planned IPO. The Sanjeev Bikhchandani-led Indian internet startup would now sell only half of the initial offer, or Rs 375 crore, as offer-for-sale (OFS).