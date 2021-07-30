Here are key stocks that moved the most on July 30

Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty erased day's gains to Friday's volatile session end flat dragged by selling in metal and financial stocks amid weak global cues. The Sensex fell 66.23 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 52,586.84, while the Nifty ended 15.40 points, or 0.10 percent, lower at 15,763.05.

Broader markets outperformed the headline indices, with the midcap and smallcap indices gaining over 1 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.

Among sectors, Nifty Pharma rallied the most over 3 percent followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty IT and Nifty Realty indices, while metals and banks closed in the red.

Here are key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price jumped 10.06 percent to close at Rs 774.00 after the company reported a profit in the quarter ended June 2021. The stock price hit a 52-week high of Rs 780.10 on the BSE.

The pharma major reported a net profit of Rs 1,444.1 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 1,655.6 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue rose 28.2 percent to Rs 9,669.4 crore from Rs 7,582.5 crore, YoY.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra stock price rallied 7.24 per cent to Rs 1,209.45 after the company reported better-than-expected numbers for the quarter ended June 2021. The company reported a 30.8 percent jump in Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 1,353.2 crore against Rs 1,081.4 crore, QoQ. The company's rupee revenue rose 4.8 percent at Rs 10,197.6 crore versus Rs 9,729.9 crore, QoQ.

The stock price hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,237 on the BSE.

TVS Motor Company

Shares of TVS Motor Company rose over 3 percent to end at Rs 579.20 apiece after the company reported a net profit of Rs 53.1 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Chennai-based company had posted a loss of Rs 139.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income during the quarter under review jumped to Rs 3,934 crore from Rs 1,432 crore in the year-ago period. The company recorded the highest ever quarterly revenue in international business.

Allcargo Logistics

The share price of Allcargo Logistics ended 4.10 percent higher at Rs 197.85, after hitting a 52-week high of Rs 199.70 intraday, as the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Allcargo Belgium NV entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with the Swedish logistics firm Nordicon Group.

Allcargo Belgium, which operated ECU Worldwide, will hold a 65 percent stake in the JV, while the remaining would be held by the owners of Nordicon, Allcargo Logistics said.

Container Corporation of India

The stock price gained over 2 percent after the company reported a 409.67 percent surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 251.22 crore for Q1FY22. It had posted a net profit of Rs 49.29 crore in the year-ago period.