Here are key stocks that moved the most on July 28

The Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended lower Wednesday dragged by selling in banking and financials stocks amid weak global cues. T he Sensex fell 135.05 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 52,443.71, while the Nifty ended 37.05 points, or 0.24 percent, lower at 15,709.40.

Broader markets also reeled under pressure, with m idcap and smallcap indices falling half a percent each. Among sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank fell the most followed by Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Private Bank, while metal and IT indices closed in the green.

Maruti Suzuki fell over a percent after the automobile major reported below estimated earnings for the quarter ended June 2021. The company posted a net profit of Rs 440.8 crore for Q1FY22 against a net loss of Rs 249.4 crore, YoY. Revenue of the country’s largest carmaker came in at Rs 17,770.7 crore in Q1FY22, marking a more than a four-fold increase from Rs 4,106.5 crore in Q1FY21.

Maruti Suzuki’s profit and revenue missed analysts’ estimates. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the auto major to report a net profit of Rs 675.7 crore over revenue of Rs 17,929 crore.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell over 2.3 percent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 3,174 crore for the three months to June. The carrier's consolidated total income increased by 177.2 percent to Rs 3,170 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, it said in a statement. The total income stood at Rs 1,143 crore in the first quarter of the previous financial year.

The share price of Bharti Airtel rallied 5.08 percent to close at Rs 567.90 apiece on the BSE after the telecom operator announced the revision to its prepaid plans and a price hike for its entry-level plans. The company has discontinued the Rs 49 entry-level prepaid recharge and the prepaid packs will now start from Rs 79. It is about a steep 60 percent increase in the pre-paid base plan.

According to an analyst, assuming that 15 percent of the subscribers are on the entry-level plan, the revised price points to Rs 1,500 crore increase in the firm’s revenues and about Rs 1,000-1,100 crore jump in the company’s India mobile EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), which translates into a boost of about 4-5 percent.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories shares extended losses on Wednesday, a day after the drugmaker reported quarterly net profit that missed analysts' estimates. The company's shares declined 2.36 percent to Rs 4,730.20 on the BSE. Dr Reddy's stock closed lower for the third day in a row.

The share price of IndusInd Bank gained over 1 percent after the bank reported doubling of its net profit for the first quarter as compared to the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The private sector lender reported Q1FY22 consolidated net profit at Rs 1,016.11 crore, aided by strong retail loan growth and lower provisions. It had posted a net profit of Rs 510.39 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price added over 2 percent after the company declared its June quarter results. The pharma company on July 27 reported a 2.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 330 crore, helped by India formulation, despite a steep fall in US revenues.