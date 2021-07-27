Home

    Here are key stocks that moved the most on July 27

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    The Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower Tuesday dragged selling in pharma and private banking stocks amid weak global cues. The Sensex fell 273.51 points, or 0.52 percent, to 52,578.76, while the Nifty closed 78.00 points, or 0.49 percent, lower at 15,746.45.
    Broader indices, midcap and smallcap indices also closed lower each. Sell-off in Asian markets dented sentiment.
    Among NSE's sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma plunged the most over 4 percent followed by private banks, FMCG, realty, auto and IT indices, while Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank closed in the green.
    Here are key stocks that moved the most today:
    Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
    The share price of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories fell more than 10 percent after the company reported weak earnings for the quarter ended June 2021. The pharma major posted a net profit of Rs 570.8 crore in Q1FY22, registering a fall of 1.5 percent from Rs 579.3 crore, YoY. Revenue from operations during the quarter grew 11.4 percent to Rs 4,919.4 crore from Rs 4,417.6 crore, YoY.
    Equitas Holdings, Equitas Small Finance Bank
    Shares of Equitas Holdings jumped over 6 percent, while those of Equitas Small Finance Bank ended over 4 percent higher after the board of directors and shareholders of the companies approved the scheme of amalgamation.
    Zensar Technologies
    Zensar Technologies share price ended 3.16 percent higher at Rs 401.30 apiece on the BSE after the company posted a 38.9 percent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 101 crore in Q1FY22. In dollar terms, net profit grew 43.4 percent to $13.8 million, while operating revenue was up 1.6 percent YoY to $127.2 million. The shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 423.70 apiece intraday.
    APL Apollo Tubes
    APL Apollo Tubes share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,819.30, rising more than 13 percent intraday after the company said it will consider issuing bonus shares at its board meeting on August 6. The shares ended  7.94 percent higher at Rs 1,735.70 apiece on the BSE.
