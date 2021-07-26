Here are key stocks that moved the most on July 26: Zomato, Yes Bank and more

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower Monday dragged by selling in financials and auto stocks. The Sensex fell 123.53 points, or 0.23 percent, to end at 52,852.27, while the Nifty closed 31.60 points, or 0.20 percent, lower at 15,824.45.

Broader markets closed mixed as the smallcap index gained 0.4 percent, while the midcap indices closed flat.

Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty and Nifty Financial Services ended in the red, while gains were seen in metals, pharma, IT, and media indices.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

The share price of Yes Bank rallied over 7 percent intraday after the lender reported more than a four-fold jump in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Yes Bank posted a net profit of Rs 207 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 as compared to Rs 45.44 crore in the year-ago period. The bank said this was its highest net profit since December 2018.

The stock, however, pared gains but ended more than 1 percent higher at Rs 13.30 apiece on the BSE.

Zomato

Shares of newly listed food-tech company Zomato rallied almost 12 percent to end at Rs 140.85 apiece. Zomato got listed on July 23 with a hefty 52.63 percent premium at Rs 116.00 apiece on the NSE.

The share price of SBI Cards and Payment Services rallied over 6 percent after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings despite macro headwinds. The total income of SBI Cards during the quarter rose to Rs 2,451 crore as against Rs 2,196 crore in the same period a year ago. Segment-wise, the interest income declined to Rs 1,153 crore from Rs 1,412 crore in the same quarter a year ago, while income from fees and services rose to Rs 1,099 crore from Rs 668 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys share price jumped 5 percent to close at Rs 767.40 apiece on the BSE after the company reported robust June quarter earnings. The company posted a four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 99.09 crore, mainly on account of higher income. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 795.00 apiece intraday.

Ramkrishna Forgings

Ramkrishna Forgings share price gained 3 percent after the company turned profitable in the first quarter ended June 2021. The company has reported consolidated net profit at Rs 24.7 crore against a loss of Rs 29.5 in a year-ago period. Revenue of the company rose to Rs 417.1 crore from Rs 113.6 crore, YoY. The stock price also touched a 52-week high of Rs 832 intraday.