Here are key stocks that moved the most on July 23

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended Friday's volatile session higher led by gains in banking and financial stocks. The Sensex gained 138.59 points, or 0.26 percent, to end at 52,975.80, while the Nifty closed 32.00 points, or 0.20 percent, higher at 15,856.05.

Broader markets ended mixed as the smallcap index fell, while the midcap index closed higher. Among sectors, gains were seen in banks, realty, FMCG, IT and financial services indices, while Nifty Media and Nifty Auto ended in the red.

For the week, Sensex fell 0.3 percent, while the Nifty declined 0.4 percent. The banking index, Nifty Bank fell 2 percent and the Nifty Midcap Index by 1 percent.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Zomato made a stellar debut on Dalal Street as the stock got listed on NSE at Rs 116, a 52.63 percent premium to its issue price of Rs 76. It was listed at Rs 115, up 51.32 percent, on the BSE. Soon after the listing, the stock price rallied further and touched a high of Rs 138 on the BSE, 80 percent higher than the issue price. This led to its market cap crossing Rs 1 lakh crore.

The share price of the food delivery company ended at Rs 125.85 apiece, up 9.43 percent from its listing price of Rs 116 and 65.59 percent higher than the issue price on the BSE.

The share prices of telecom companies declined after the Supreme Court of India rejected Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Tata Teleservices' applications seeking re-computation of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) – related dues. Shares of Vodafone Idea closed 9.6 percent lower, while that of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) declined five percent. Bharti Airtel recouped losses to end marginally higher.

Mphasis

Shares of Mphasis ended 4.78 percent higher after the company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 7.2 percent to Rs 339.7 crore from Rs 316.9 crore, while revenue increased 6.6 percent to Rs 2,690.8 crore from Rs 2,524.2 crore, QoQ.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers

The shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers gained 7.78 percent to close at Rs 720 apiece after the company announced that its board will consider the proposal for issuance of bonus equity shares, subject to requisite approvals.

Persistent Systems

IT firm Persistent Systems rallied over 6.4 percent after the company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose to Rs 151.2 crore from Rs 137.7 crore, while revenue increased to Rs 1,229.9 crore from Rs 1,113.3 crore, QoQ.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance

ICICI Lombard General Insurance share price fell 3.5 percent after the company reported a 61.91 percent YoY drop in net profit at Rs 151.63 crore for Q1FY22. Total income rose to Rs 3,246.90 crore from Rs 2,729.67 crore, YoY.

South Indian Bank

South Indian Bank share price closed 7 per cent lower after the bank’s Q1 net profit fell 87.4 percent to Rs 10.3 crore from Rs 81.7 crore and NII declined 7.6 percent to Rs 542 crore from Rs 586.9 crore, YoY.

Asset quality during the quarter weakened as the Gross non-performing assets (NPA) rose to 8.02 percent from 6.97 percent, while net NPA increased to 5.05 percent from 4.71 percent, QoQ. The bank’s provisions increased to Rs 498 crore versus Rs 412.3 crore QoQ and versus Rs 293.1 crore YoY.