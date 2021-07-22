Here are key stocks that moved the most on July 22

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher Thursday led by strong gains across the board amid positive global cues. The Sensex jumped 638.70 points, or 1.22 percent, to end at 52,837.21, while the Nifty closed 191.95 points, or 1.23 percent, higher at 15,824.05.

Broader markets supported the rally with smallcap and midcap indices closing over 1 percent higher each.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty Metal rising the most 3 percent followed by realty, banks, IT, financial services and pharma indices.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Shares of Bajaj Finance ended over 4 percent higher after the company reported a 4.2 percent growth in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY22. The non-banking finance company on July 20 posted a net profit of Rs 1,002 crore in Q1FY22 as compared to Rs 962 crore in the year-ago quarter. During the quarter, consolidated net interest income (NII) grew eight percent to Rs 4,489 crore from Rs 4,152 crore, YoY.

The share price of Jubilant FoodWorks rallied 12 percent after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The Domino's Pizza chain operator reported a net profit of Rs 63 crore in Q1FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 74 crore during the corresponding period in FY21. The company’s revenue from operations grew 131 percent YoY to Rs 879 crore led by growth in digital assets and the delivery channel.

The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 3,449.90 apiece intraday.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel share price ended almost 4 percent higher after it announced the launch of new corporate and retail postpaid plans. The company discontinued Rs 749 family postpaid plan for new customers and launched Rs 999 as only family postpaid plan with enhanced data benefits. Bharti Airtel increased the price of the add-on plan to Rs 299 from Rs 249 and for the same, data allowance has also been raised to 30 GB from 10 GB per month.

IDFC Ltd

IDFC shares rallied 12 percent after the RBI allowed the company to exit as promoter of IDFC First Bank after the expiry of lock-in period of 5 years. IDFC holds 36.56 percent in IDFC First Bank.

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance jumped over 5 percent on the BSE after the insurer opened the earnings seasons for the life insurance sector with a massive Rs 500 crore claims arising due to the coronavirus pandemic and reported a net loss of Rs 185.73 crore for the quarter ended June.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance ended 3.4 percent higher at Rs 275.20 apiece after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala acquired a 2.17 percent equity stake in the company, in the quarter ended June 2021. The big bull bought one crore equity shares or 2.17 percent of the total paid-up equity capital of Indiabulls Housing, as per the shareholding pattern of the June 2021 quarter published on July 21. He did not hold any stake in the previous quarter, the data showed.

Shares of Gland Pharma jumped 9 percent after the company reported an 11.83 percent YoY increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 350.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on account of robust sales in all markets. Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,153.9 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 884.2 crore for the same period a year ago.

Shares of consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd closed over 4 percent higher after the company reported a nearly four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 2021, driven by "resilient" demand post easing of COVID restrictions.