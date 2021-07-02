Here are key stocks that moved the most on July 2

Indian indices trimmed losses to end higher on Friday boosted by a recovery in financials and IT stocks from their day's low. Meanwhile, gains heavyweight RIL, Infosys, ICICI Bank also lifted the sentiment.

The Sensex ended 166 points higher at 52,484 while the Nifty rose 42 points to settle at 15,722. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices up 0.5-1 percent each.

While declining COVID-19 cases, easing of curbs and a surge in vaccinations have helped the indexes hit record highs recently, they've struggled this week amid a lack of fresh domestic triggers and posted a weekly loss of around 1 percent.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Route Mobile: Shares of Route Mobile were frozen at 20 percent upper circuit of Rs 2,125.80 after the company signed definitive agreements to acquire business email technologies from Sarv Webs Private Limited (Sarv) on a slump sale basis. The firm acquired an artificial intelligence-driven email communication platform, Sendclean, from Sarv to boost the capabilities of its Customer Experience Platform as a Service (CPaaS) platform.

Suzlon Energy: Suzlon Energy shares were locked in the 5 percent upper circuit for the third straight session after the company's Q4 results showed its consolidated net loss narrowed drastically in the March quarter. The company posted a net loss of Rs 54.25 crore in Q4 as against Rs 834 crore in the year-ago period. The stock was trading at Rs 8.87 per share on BSE. In the last three days, it has rallied 16 percent.

Aurobindo Pharma: Shares of Aurobindo Pharma gained over 3 percent after the drug firm announced the transfer of business undertaking comprised in Unit·4, on a going concern basis, to Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The transfer of the business undertaking will be done for a lump sum consideration of Rs 876 crore.

Edelweiss Financial Services: Edelweiss Financial Services' share price rose 3 percent after the company decided to sell its 70 percent stake in insurance broking JV. The firm said it will exit the insurance broking business by selling its 70 percent stake in Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers Ltd for Rs 307.60 crore. Gallagher, who previously held 30 percent in the business, will now be acquiring all the remaining shares, taking its stake to 100 percent, the filing added.